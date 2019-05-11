Sharks tamed by Chiefs, Highlanders quell Jaguares

The Waikato Chiefs kept their play-off hopes alive when two tries from captain Brad Weber delivered a 29-23 Super Rugby victory over the Coastal Sharks on Saturday, while the Otago Highlanders hung on to beat the Jaguares.

It moved the Chiefs off the bottom of the New Zealand conference and importantly within two points of making the top eight.

The Highlanders who beat the Jaguares 32-27 after holding a 13-point lead at half-time, lie in fifth place overall while the Jaguares slipped back to seventh.

The Sharks, backing up from holding the table-topping Canterbury Crusaders to a draw last week, at least gained a losing bonus point to edge ahead of the Northern Bulls and Jaguares in the South Africa group.

The Chiefs, who produced a late burst to draw with the Highlanders last week, again looked out of the contest when they trailed the Sharks 23-17 before producing two tries in two minutes to snatch the result.