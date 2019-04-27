Sharks beat ill-disciplined Waratahs to take lead in SA conference

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch kicked two late penalties that helped the Sharks to a 23-15 victory over an ill-disciplined New South Wales Waratahs, who were at one stage reduced to 13 men, in their Super Rugby clash in Sydney on Saturday.

The victory moved the Sharks to 26 points and to the top of the tightly-contested South African conference, although the Bulls (23) play the Stormers (19) later on Saturday.

The Waratahs, who were seeking a victory to move top of the Australian conference, lost Jed Holloway when he was sent off by referee Nic Berry for striking Sharks prop Thomas du Toit with his elbow in the 46th minute.

Du Toit was also given a yellow card for holding on to Holloway’s jersey, which had prompted the lock to lash out.