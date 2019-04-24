Stormers flank Pieter-Steph du Toit says that the team hasn’t given up on their season despite slumping to a fifth loss in nine games when they went down 19-17 against the Brumbies at Newlands last Saturday.

The defeat has left the Stormers at the bottom of the South African conference‚ although only four points separates first to last.

The Bulls top the standings on 23 points and are the Stormers’ next opponents at Newlands this weekend. A Stormers win and other results going their way‚ could see them top the conference.

At least that’s the theory.

In reality the Stormers will have to play significantly better‚ especially when it comes to their attack‚ to have any chance of stopping the improving Bulls.

The Pretoria side thrashed the Stormers 40-3 in week one at Loftus‚ and despite winning four games subsequently‚ the Stormers have never fully recovered from that setback.

But Du Toit believes that they owe a good performance‚ not only to themselves‚ but to the fans as well.

“What happened in the first round is in the back of our minds‚” Du Toit said. “We are sore about the loss last weekend to. It should be like that.

“Yes‚ we do have some tough games coming up and it is a big challenge for the team.

"To measure yourselves against the top teams‚ you have to play against the top teams and beat them. Mentally this team is still in a good place.