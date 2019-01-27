Rugby

Blitzboks lose ground on top three after Hamilton

By Craig Ray - 27 January 2019 - 10:16
Stedman Gans of South Africa makes a break against New Zealand during day two of the 2019 Hamilton Sevens at FMG Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Stedman Gans of South Africa makes a break against New Zealand during day two of the 2019 Hamilton Sevens at FMG Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The Blitzboks had to settle for fourth place at the Hamilton leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series on Sunday‚ which saw them lose ground on the top three teams in the standings.

South Africa‚ who topped Pool C on day one‚ came through a tough quarterfinal against the physical Samoa‚ winning 28-19‚ but were not good enough from then on.

Fiji brushed SA aside 29-7 in the semi-finals and New Zealand beat SA by the same score in the third/fourth play-off.

Series leaders the USA and Fiji were set to play the final later.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X