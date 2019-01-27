The Blitzboks had to settle for fourth place at the Hamilton leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series on Sunday‚ which saw them lose ground on the top three teams in the standings.

South Africa‚ who topped Pool C on day one‚ came through a tough quarterfinal against the physical Samoa‚ winning 28-19‚ but were not good enough from then on.

Fiji brushed SA aside 29-7 in the semi-finals and New Zealand beat SA by the same score in the third/fourth play-off.

Series leaders the USA and Fiji were set to play the final later.