“With the talent that we have‚ we’d be running out of excuses. We have to do it this year‚” he said.

“Inconsistency was a problem last year and that’s why we brought in a guy like David Williams and he’s an expert on attack. We saw some flashes of brilliance but we didn’t have that ongoing consistency or continuity.

“We created so many linebreaks and we couldn’t finish them. That’s what David’s been spending a lot of time on. The makings are all there for a great season.”

Du Preez also said he’ll rotate his squad much better this season as compared to last year.

With no international break this year because of the World Cup‚ squad usage has to be very good and byes have to be used strategically.

“We didn’t rotate as much as we should have last year. We’ve got such a strong squad and we shouldn’t be scared to rotate after three games.

“Look at the talent we have at scrumhalf but there’ll be a fair bit of rotation. Guys‚ though‚ must slot in and perform‚” Du Preez said.

A number of Sharks players had short overseas stints‚ but Springbok loose-forward Jean-luc du Preez will miss a fair chunk of Super Rugby through a groin injury he sustained while playing for the Sale Sharks.

Du Preez will be out for three months but the coach said the players who went overseas have come back with lessons that’ll help the team.