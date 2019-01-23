Stormers take a low-key approach to pre-season games
After two weeks in pre-season away from the media spotlight‚ the Stormers announced on Wednesday that they would play three Super Rugby warm up games over the next fortnight.
As pre-season schedules go it is a low-key approach with coach Robbie Fleck clearly preferring to steer clear of too many clashes against fellow Super Rugby competitors.
The match against the Club XV will give club players a chance to push for selection in the Western Province SuperSport Rugby Challenge team.
The Stormers will play two opposed chukkas against a Combined Club XV made up of top local non-University club talent and then two opposed chukkas against False Bay RFC this weekend.
That will be followed by their clash against the Bulls as part of the Super Hero doubleheader the following Sunday‚ February 3‚ which will also see the Stormers wear their Marvel Thor Super Hero kit for the first time.
The final warm-up game will see the Stormers take on Boland at Boland Stadium in Wellington on Friday‚ February 8.
They meet the Bulls in their opening Super Rugby game at Loftus Versfeld the following weekend.
The Stormers have been at a training camp in Hermanus‚ which saw them set the foundation for the 2019 campaign‚ before their attention turns to the pre-season fixtures.
Head coach Fleck said that the next few weeks would be crucial for his side to come together and ensure they are ready to go when the season kicks off against their old rivals.
"It was vital for us to have that time on camp to align ourselves as a team before the warm-up games‚” Fleck said.
"With three consecutive pre-season games ahead of our first fixture‚ we will hopefully be able to ensure that our players get the necessary gametime to make a convincing start to the season‚" he said.
Stormers 2019 pre-season fixtures:
Saturday‚ January 26 v Combined Club XV & False Bay RFC (Philip Herbstein)
Sunday‚ February 3 v Bulls (Cape Town Stadium)
Friday‚ February 8 v Boland (Boland Stadium‚ Wellington)