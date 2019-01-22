Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus praised Pat Lambie’s ‘calm temperament’ after the 28-year-old announced his retirement from rugby at the weekend.

Lambie‚ who played 56 Tests for the Springboks and was South Africa’s Young Player of the Year in 2011‚ retired on medical advice following nearly three years battling the effects of a series of concussions.

The flyhalf‚ who also played fullback‚ suffered three major head blows in the past 30 months and is still living with discomfort.

He catalogued a worrying list of issues as a result of the trauma he has endured.

"I've had three different courses of medication‚ I've had treatment on my neck and my jaw‚ I've had eye rehabilitation exercises‚ balance work‚ I've been on multi-vitamins‚ I've had blood tests‚ MRIs‚ I've seen specialists here in France and neurologists back in South Africa‚” Lambie said.

“And all the information that has been given back to me is that it isn't worth the risk and the advice is that I stop playing.”