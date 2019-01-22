Pat Lambie reveals how he arrived at the decision to quit rugby

For Pat Lambie‚ the time it took for him to recover from concussion-related injuries informed his decision to retire at the age of 28.

Lambie‚ who represented the Springboks in 56 Tests between 2010 and 2016‚ was forced to leave the game because of repetitive concussions and the ensuing symptoms.

One of the most infamous ones he suffered was against Ireland at Newlands in 2016 when he collided with Ireland's South African-born loose-forward CJ Stander.

Lambie missed the bulk of that disappointing season with the Springboks and the Super Rugby side the Sharks.

He also suffered another concussion the following year when he collided with a team-mate in a Super Rugby match for the Sharks.

In an interview with East Coast Radio‚ Lambie said the tough decision to put his heath first had to be made in light of his difficulties recovering from head knocks.