Siya Kolisi only South African nominated for Laureus World Sports award
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is the only South African nominated in any category for the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards‚ which take place in Monaco next month.
Kolisi‚ who became the first black player to captain the Springbok in Test rugby history when he led them against England last June‚ is nominated in the Moment of the Year category.
The nominations for the ‘Oscars of sport’ were released on Thursday.
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton‚ Kenyan marathon world record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge‚ tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic and NBA great LeBron James join FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Modric and FIFA Best Young Player Kylian Mbappé in the World Sportsman of the Year category.
Winter Olympic champions Ester Ledecka and Mikaela Shiffrin are joined in the World Sportswoman of the Year Award category by celebrated gymnast and the first woman to win four All-Around world titles Simone Biles‚ Grand Slam tennis champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber and four-time Ironman World Champion Daniela Ryf.
After winning their fifth straight Formula One Constructors World Championship‚ Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team pick up their third nomination in a row for the World Team of the Year.
Joining them and France Men’s Football Team in a category filled with world-beating teams are three-in-a-row Champions League winners Real Madrid‚ Winter Olympic medal table-toppers Norway Winter Olympics Team‚ NBA champions Golden State Warriors and the victorious European Ryder Cup Team.
Trailblazing Spaniard Ana Carrasco‚ the first woman to secure a motor cycling world title‚ is nominated for the World Breakthrough of the Year.
Joining Carrasco is Japan’s first ever Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka‚ Norwegian teenage European 1500 and 5000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen‚ Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas‚ Italian downhill skiing champion Sofia Goggia and Jamaican sprint sensation Briana Williams.
Full list of Nominees:
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
Lewis Hamilton (UK) Motor Racing
LeBron James (USA) Basketball
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
Kylian Mbappé (France) Football
Luka Modric (Croatia) Football Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Simona Halep (Romania) Tennis
Angelique Kerber (Germany) Tennis
Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) Skiing / Snowboarding
Daniela Ryf (Switzerland) Ironman Triathlon
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Skiing Laureus World Team of the Year European Ryder Cup Team – Golf
France Men’s Football Team
Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball
Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany)
Norway Winter Olympics Team
Real Madrid (Spain) Football
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year
Ana Carrasco (Spain) Motor Cycling
Sofia Goggia (Italy) Skiing
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Athletics
Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis
Geraint Thomas (UK) Cycling
Briana Williams (Jamaica) Athletics Laureus World Comeback of the Year Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan) Skating
Mark McMorris (Canada) Snowboarding
Bibian Mentel-Spee (Netherlands) Snowboarding
Vinesh Phogat (India) Wrestling
Lindsey Vonn (USA) Skiing
Tiger Woods (USA) Golf Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Henrieta Farkasova (Slovakia) Skiing
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
Brian McKeever (Canada) Cross-country Skiing
Oksana Masters (USA) Cross-country Skiing
Grigorios Polychronidis (Greece) Boccia
Markus Rehm (Germany) Athletics Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Maya Gabeira (Brazil) Surfing
Anna Gasser (Austria) Snowboarding
Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) Surfing
Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding
Gabriel Medina (Brazil) Surfing
Shaun White (USA) Snowboarding
Moment of the Year
Sven Hannawald and Kamil Stoch - Welcome To The Club
Doddie Weir - Giant Of A Man
Joe Thompson - A Wembley Dream
Xia Boyu - A Challenge Of Fate
Siya Kolisi - Uniting A Rainbow Nation
Gilberto Martinez - World Cup Requiem
Edward Mills - This Is For You‚ Mum
Patrick Taylor - The Unplayable Delivery
Peter Thompson – Tour De Force
Paul Guest and Edwin Vermetten – Comrades In Arms