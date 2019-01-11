Maties and Jurie Roux have a court date
The long-running alleged fraud dispute between the University of Stellenbosch (Maties) and SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux finally has a court date.
Maties accused Roux of misappropriating R32m while he was a senior director of the university’s finance department between 2002 and 2010.
There is also a joint R5m claim against Roux and former Maties finance department employee Chris de Beer.
This was based on the conclusions of an independent audit by accounting firm KPMG commissioned by the university and completed in 2013.
On Thursday the Western Cape High Court set Monday‚ May 13‚ 2019‚ as the trial date.
After years of claims and counterclaims it seems the matter will come to head at some stage this year.