Soweto Rugby School Academy changing perceptions about the sport

It was in 2016 when a vision came to Chris Litau to do something to grow a culture of rugby in the biggest township in the country, and so Soweto Rugby School Academy was born.

As an enthusiast and a semi-professional player, Litau wanted the youth in Soweto to have more options in sport other than football.

The most famous township in the world is not traditionally renowned for producing stars in the sport.

"It is the passion for the sport that pushed me to do something for my community. So we took it upon ourselves to change this reality," Litau said.

"We find that there are many misconceptions about rugby from our people here in Soweto and many other places. Slowly we are changing the mindset of the people but there is a long way to go."