The Blue Bulls confirm Pote Human as head coach for Super Rugby and Currie Cup

The Blue Bulls have confirmed the appointment of Pote Human as head coach for their Super Rugby and Currie Cup campaigns next season.

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCO) also confirmed that Human would be mentored by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus during pre-season in the build-up to the Super Rugby campaign.

BBCO said in a statement on Tuesday morning that they believe in Human‚ who coached the Currie Cup side last season and was also assistant to John Mitchell last season‚ to build on the momentum for the future.

BBCO chairman Willem Strauss and president of the union said he was excited about Human taking over at Loftus as they want to bring back the glory days.

“Pote has proved himself at every level and has track record that speaks for itself‚" he said.

"We are privileged to have someone of his calibre within our system that can step up into this role.

"He has the full support of everybody at Lotfus.”

More to follow........