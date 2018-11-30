Rugby

Unheralded Meyer appointed as Bulls CEO

By Craig Ray - 30 November 2018 - 13:06
Newly appointed chief executive officer of the Blue Bulls Company Alfonso Carl Meyer was unveiled at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday November 30 2018.
Image: Blue Bulls Rugby/Twitter

A man called Meyer has been appointed as the new Bulls chief executive officer‚ but it's not Heyneke Meyer.

The Blue Bulls Company named the relatively unknown Alfonso Carl Meyer as its new chief executive on Friday.

Meyer will take over from the long-serving Barend van Graan‚ who has spent 11 years in the position‚ early next year.

Meyer‚ who currently resides in Mossel Bay‚ will officially start in his new role on January 1‚ 2019. This will allow the Loftus debutant a one-month overlap period with Van Graan.

Meyer spent 10 years‚ from 1992 to 2002‚ as a Managing Partner at PwC Consulting Services‚ after which he became the Managing Director of IBM Business Consulting Services.

Meyer currently serves as a Non-Executive director at First Rand Group.

He is a family man‚ and dad of three. Like most South Africans he is an avid sports enthusiast‚ with a keen interest in golf‚ having held the position of club captain and chairman at Pinnacle Point Golf Club.

He also serves on the homeowners’ board of Pinnacle Point.

Blue Bulls Rugby Union president‚ and chairman of the Blue Bulls Company board‚ Willem Strauss said: “We are extremely excited about the appointment of Meyer‚ and we firmly believe that he is the man to take the brand forward.

“His track record and skill sets speak for themselves‚ together with a host of attributes that really appealed to the board that appointed him.

"On behalf of everybody at Loftus‚ I’d like to officially welcome him to the Bulls Family.”

The Bulls also officially confirmed the signing of Springbok hooker Schalk Brits. Brits will be joining the team in Pretoria early in 2019.

