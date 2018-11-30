A man called Meyer has been appointed as the new Bulls chief executive officer‚ but it's not Heyneke Meyer.

The Blue Bulls Company named the relatively unknown Alfonso Carl Meyer as its new chief executive on Friday.

Meyer will take over from the long-serving Barend van Graan‚ who has spent 11 years in the position‚ early next year.

Meyer‚ who currently resides in Mossel Bay‚ will officially start in his new role on January 1‚ 2019. This will allow the Loftus debutant a one-month overlap period with Van Graan.