Rugby

Ten-try New Zealand crush Italy 66-3 in final November Test

By AFP - 24 November 2018 - 18:25
New Zealand players celebrate after the match crushing Italy in Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
New Zealand players celebrate after the match crushing Italy in Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Image: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

World champions New Zealand bounced out from defeat to Ireland, scoring ten tries against Italy to end their northern hemisphere tour with a 66-3 win in Rome.

The All Blacks came out firing on all cylinders after their 16-9 defeat in Dublin last weekend, with five unanswered tries in a dominant first half display to lead 31-3 at the break, adding five more after the break.

Jordie Barrett scored four times with Damian McKenzie dotting down for three of his own as Italy fell to their 15th defeat in as many meetings against the All Blacks.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police officers come under fire over violent arrest
Armed robbers attack motorcyclist in Edenvale
X