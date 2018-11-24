Ten-try New Zealand crush Italy 66-3 in final November Test

World champions New Zealand bounced out from defeat to Ireland, scoring ten tries against Italy to end their northern hemisphere tour with a 66-3 win in Rome.

The All Blacks came out firing on all cylinders after their 16-9 defeat in Dublin last weekend, with five unanswered tries in a dominant first half display to lead 31-3 at the break, adding five more after the break.

Jordie Barrett scored four times with Damian McKenzie dotting down for three of his own as Italy fell to their 15th defeat in as many meetings against the All Blacks.