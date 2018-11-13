Tickets for next month's Cape Town World Sevens Series leg are still available despite their ticketing issues.

SA Rugby's general manager for communications Andy Colquhoun confirmed their availability as the ticketing system for the tournament - the event takes place on December 8 and 9 - continues to upset supporters.

Last year‚ the tournament was sold out in 44 minutes but Colquhoun said the majority of those tickets fell to resellers‚ which made life difficult for those who missed out on the tickets when they were made available.

“There are some people who have still registered for the lottery and for loyalty‚ you still have time to redeem your tickets‚" he said.

"There are multiple people who have families and have tickets and if those aren't redeemed‚ we'll hand them over to the next group of people.

"We gave people two weeks to redeem tickets but we've now modified that to 48 hours because if people didn't want the tickets‚ we couldn't get them back into the market quickly.”

Colquhoun said last year they only had 7000 purchases for all the tickets within the 44 minutes. That number swelled to 16 000 this year.

The tickets for the tournament are sold through Computicket but the tournament itself has become a major draw card in early December.

The Cape Town leg of the Sevens tournament‚ which also serves as the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics‚ is the second of the 10-leg series.

“We wanted more genuine fans to get their hands on the tickets so we went to a registration system‚ which has worked in the way that we had 16 000 people who were able to get vouchers‚ which was more than double the number we had last year‚" he said.

"Last year‚ if you weren't online in the 44 minutes when the tickets sold out‚ you didn't have a chance.”

Ticket reselling is a major problem for South African sports and while Colquhoun admitted that they haven't found a way to prevent reselling‚ he said this year they have the means to revoke tickets sold by resellers.

“Ultimately‚ we haven't found a way to prevent reselling but for example‚ if you registered for seven tickets and got them‚ you could sell them to a reseller.

"What we do with our loyalty programme is that if we do catch people reselling tickets‚ the terms and conditions are as such that we could revoke their tickets‚” Colquhoun said.

“Last year‚ we couldn't do that so that wasn't an option. This year we have that option.”