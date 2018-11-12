Warren Whiteley in doubt for Scotland but Eben Etzebeth back

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus might have one selection poser solved for him when his team takes on Scotland this weekend with No 8 Warren Whiteley in doubt for the clash.

The Lions No 8 sustained a calf injury during last Saturday’s 29-26 win over France in Paris and has been put on the ‘probably not’ list for this weekend.

If Whiteley‚ who was below par against Les Blues‚ is ruled out‚ it will allow a potential return to No 8 for Duane Vermeulen with Pieter-Steph du Toit moving back to blindside flank.

With Siya Kolisi completing the loose trio‚ it’s a formation that has more balance.

Kolisi also had a quiet game by his standards and this could be a chance for Erasmus to rest the skipper allowing a start for Francois Louw‚ who made two vital steals in the final minutes in Paris.