Bulls have pulled a major transfer coup with the signing of Springboks number eight Duane Vermeulen for their Super Rugby campaign next season.

Vermeulen‚ who has 42 Springboks caps and has played for clubs like Pumas‚ Cheetahs‚ Stormers‚ Toulon and the Kubota Spears‚ will arrive in Pretoria early next year to start preparations for the season which starts with a tough South African derby against Stormers at Loftus on February 16.

“Duane is an amazing rugby player‚ and is well respected around the world. We firmly believe that his abrasive style of play and experience will add immense value to our Super Rugby campaign next year. At the age of 32‚ he is a seasoned veteran who gets better with every season‚” said Bulls high performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg.

Vermeulen‚ who is largely respected around the country‚ said he wants to make an impact in the capital city.

“2019 is going to be a massive year for us and I am keen on starting it with an impact at Loftus. The Bulls have always been a team that I have respected and I am looking forward to joining the family.”