Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has picked the best possible available squad for the hugely anticipated Rugby Championship clash against old foes New Zealand at Loftus on Saturday.

Erasmus made three changes to the starting line-up on Thursday when he named the squad with Damian de Allende‚ Francois Louw and Steven Kitshoff back in the starting line-up and Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ who started in the win over the Wallabies last weekend‚ dropping to the bench.

“When you play a team like New Zealand‚ you always pick your best possible available team‚” he said at the team's hotel in Pretoria‚ adding that he would continue to make changes in the coming Test matches.

“I am not sure if we want to settle on our best right now because the World Cup is still months away.

"There are a lot of guys who must still come back from injuries‚ Super Rugby still has to be played and there is the end of year tour.

"So‚ there are a lot of things we want to try.

"Look at the All Blacks‚ they have a new centre combination and up until the World Cup‚ we still make a few changes.”