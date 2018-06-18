Rugby

The Springboks have grown‚ says coach Rassie Erasmus

By Craig Ray - 18 June 2018 - 18:33
Head Coach Rassie Erasmus of the Springboks during the South African national mens rugby team media briefing at Livorno Room, Tsogo Sun Montecasino on June 04, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Head Coach Rassie Erasmus of the Springboks during the South African national mens rugby team media briefing at Livorno Room, Tsogo Sun Montecasino on June 04, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus believes his team have taken huge strides forward in a few short weeks‚ which has set them up well for the rest of the international season.

“Teams have to go through different pressure situations‚ which are sometimes good and sometimes bad.

“There are always things to be learned for players in terms of understanding the coach‚ and the assistant coaches or for the coaches when dropping players and making big decisions.

Schalk Brits set to play for Boks again

Veteran hooker Schalk Brits is set for a dramatic recall to Test rugby against England this weekend after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus indicated he ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Beast Mtawarira receives surprise call from president Cyril Ramaphosa on emotional week

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has revealed how SA president Cyril Ramaphosa phoned him to celebrate his 100th cap ahead of the Springboks' Test match ...
Sport
1 day ago

“So there is definitely a much better understanding of the way we work and the way we want to work from a few weeks ago. But we still haven’t gelled properly and there have been some hiccups along the way.

“On the field we have definitely improved in areas that were weak – although they’re far from perfect.

"The kicking game has come on and tactically we are getting better in terms of the balance between attack and defence. But we are way off the pace compared to New Zealand.”

READ MORE:

Why Eddie Jones saw a horror movie playing out before his eyes at Free State Stadium

England coach Eddie Jones described his team’s 23-12 defeat in the second Test to the Springboks as a “horror movie”.
Sport
1 day ago

Junior Boks are becoming statistically worse every year

It’s six years since the Junior Springboks won their only World Rugby U20 Champions title and over the past few seasons the graph is getting worse‚ ...
Sport
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X