Rugby

Rassie Erasmus downplays talk of the Springboks moving out of Newlands

By Craig Ray - 18 June 2018 - 18:29
The Springboks may have to move away from Newlands Stadium to the Cape Town Stadium.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Rassie Erasmus has downplayed suggestions that Saturday's third and final Test between the Springboks and England could be the last at Newlands Stadium.

Reports at the weekend suggested that the Western Province Rugby Union has moved closer to a move to Cape Town Stadium.

The move has been under discussion for several years but the cash-strapped WPRU is believed to be ready to sell Newlands to meet its financial obligations.

If that happens they would move to the 58000-capacity Cape Town Stadium as tenants of the city.

“I’ve coached and played here [in Cape Town]‚ Newlands is a wonderful stadium‚ and everybody knows how we feel about tradition in South Africa‚” Erasmus said on Monday.

“I’m not sure if it’s true or what’s the reasoning behind it [the move away from Newlands]‚ so I can’t really comment on that‚ but Newlands is special and we’ll enjoy the occasion whether it is the last Test there or not.”

X