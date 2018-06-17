England coach Eddie Jones described his team’s 23-12 defeat in the second Test to the Springboks as a “horror movie”.

England slipped to defeat for the second week running to hand South Africa the series win before next week’s third Test in Cape Town.

It didn’t‚ however‚ stop Jones from delivering some fighting talk and the Australian vowed that his team would bounce back with a spirited performance in next weekend’s clash at Newlands.

“It was a bit of a horror movie‚ wasn’t it?‚" he said.

"It was almost a rerun of last week.

"We made errors in different areas of the game. We are trying to find a solution for why we do that.

“Our plan for how we wanted to play the game was pretty clear‚ but as soon as something small happens we don’t seem to react to well to it.”

The result condemned England to a fifth consecutive defeat and Jones is increasingly desperate to find answers.

“We are going through a tough period. The players are putting in plenty of effort.

“I think this England team is always under pressure whether we are winning or losing. The players are feeling it more now.”

Asked whether it will be difficult to lift his team with the series already lost‚ Jones shook his head.

“This team has a lot of pride. We’ve won back-to-back Six Nations‚ equalled the world record for the most number of consecutive wins‚ we’ve gone to Australia and won three-nil.

"We’re now going through this bloody tough period. Everyone is going to fight hard to get out of this.