Beast Mtawarira receives surprise call from president Cyril Ramaphosa on emotional week
Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has revealed how SA president Cyril Ramaphosa phoned him to celebrate his 100th cap ahead of the Springboks' Test match against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Mtawarira revealed he initially doubted that the caller was really Ramaphosa and he challenged him.
“I got a phone call from President Cyril Ramaphosa‚" he said.
"He said ‘it’s the president.’ I said ‘Oh’.
“When I realised who it was I got very formal‚ very quickly.
"He thanked me for what I had done and for inspiring South Africans.
"I was just really surprised that he knew who I was.
"He told me he’s calling to congratulate me. He said it is an inspiration for the whole South Africa. He kept it short. I just kept saying‚ ‘Yes Sir’‚ ‘thank you Sir.’
“It has been a really great night.
"I’d like to thank all of South Africa for supporting me throughout my career. I’m very happy.”
Mtawarira who went onto the field with his two kids with his teammates trailing far behind recalled the moment.
“My kids are my inspiration.
"My boy asked ‘what is the noise all about?’ It was extra special.”
SA beat England 23-12 to clinch the series on Saturday.