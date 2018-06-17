Beast Mtawarira receives surprise call from president Cyril Ramaphosa on emotional week

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has revealed how SA president Cyril Ramaphosa phoned him to celebrate his 100th cap ahead of the Springboks' Test match against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Mtawarira revealed he initially doubted that the caller was really Ramaphosa and he challenged him.

“I got a phone call from President Cyril Ramaphosa‚" he said.

"He said ‘it’s the president.’ I said ‘Oh’.

“When I realised who it was I got very formal‚ very quickly.

"He thanked me for what I had done and for inspiring South Africans.

"I was just really surprised that he knew who I was.

"He told me he’s calling to congratulate me. He said it is an inspiration for the whole South Africa. He kept it short. I just kept saying‚ ‘Yes Sir’‚ ‘thank you Sir.’