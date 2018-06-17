Tendai ‘the Beast’ Mtawarira sported a wide grin while wearing his commemorative 100th Test gold cap after the Springboks beat England in the second Test in Bloemfontein on Saturday. He didn’t say much in the build-up to the game as he believed it would be a distraction‚ but the Beast didn’t need to.

He has done most of his talking through performances of enduring quality.

“It has been unbelievable‚ the whole week” he said.

“Just reflecting on how my journey started. I’m very grateful to my teammates. A whole lot has happened before this. I’m thankful.”