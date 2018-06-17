Beast Mtawarira grateful after wining his 100th Test cap
Tendai ‘the Beast’ Mtawarira sported a wide grin while wearing his commemorative 100th Test gold cap after the Springboks beat England in the second Test in Bloemfontein on Saturday. He didn’t say much in the build-up to the game as he believed it would be a distraction‚ but the Beast didn’t need to.
He has done most of his talking through performances of enduring quality.
“It has been unbelievable‚ the whole week” he said.
“Just reflecting on how my journey started. I’m very grateful to my teammates. A whole lot has happened before this. I’m thankful.”
Mtawarira played only 45 minutes before he and tighthead Frans Malherbe made way for Steven Kitshoff and Thomas du Toit.
The Beast‚ however‚ left his mark and in one trademark run he helped set up a try for No8 Duane Vermeulen which stirred an already enthusiastic crowd.
“I wanted to go all the way‚” said Mtawarira about being tackled from behind after he burst through a gap.
“I’m just glad Duane finished it off.”
SA beat England 23-12 to clinch the series on Saturday.