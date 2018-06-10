The symbolism of Siya Kolisi becoming the first black Springbok captain and doing so at Ellis Park wasn’t lost on England coach Eddie Jones. Jones‚ the articulate‚ and sometimes acerbic Australian‚ has been gracious in his remarks about the country since his team arrived last week.

“Full congratulations to South Africa and the country" Jones said.

"It was a big day. Obviously it is a big‚ big moment for the country to have Kolisi as captain and to win his first game at Ellis Park.

“Whilst I’m desperately unhappy to have lost the game I think it is a great thing for rugby generally and for the game here in particular.

“To have the first black captain to win at Ellis Park‚ the spiritual home land of the Springboks is an enormously symbolic thing for South African rugby and it shows transformation is working and that he’s probably going to be a good captain.

"I hope he’s not too good in this series.”