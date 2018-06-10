De Klerk‚ who was part of the Lions set up for three seasons before joining Sale in England‚ made a triumphant return to Test rugby after a year in the wilderness.

His speed at clearing rucks‚ his vision and his much improved kicking game‚ was one of the major factors for the turnaround. Jones described him as a ‘buzz saw.’

“To get a win in a Bok jersey is special and to do it against England is more special‚” De Klerk said.

“Coming back from that deficit was great but it was far from the complete performance‚ and we all know that.

“It’s always good to play at Ellis Park‚ the fans were great and it felt like home.

“I was surprised how we came back but I also never doubted that we could fight back because I have experienced big comebacks at Ellis Park before‚” De Klerk said.

“When England were well ahead I was thinking about the second Test against Ireland in 2016. In that game we were 19-3 down quite early on so I wasn’t rattled by the score.

“Playing for the Lions we had many games where we had to come from behind to win and we did. I can’t really pinpoint why Ellis Park is like that – the altitude and the fans obviously – but it really is a massive factor for us.”

De Klerk who was‚ by coach Rassie Erasmus’ own admission‚ a ‘risky’ selection‚ repaid the faith with his best performance in a Bok jersey.

The diminutive halfback acknowledged that his time in England has developed his skills and as a result‚ improved his game.

“Playing in England has taught me to deal with pressure a lot better because the game there feels like Test match conditions every week‚” De Klerk said.

“You really need to have a kicking game that’s on point and you need to still have the ability to score tries.