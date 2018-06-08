All Blacks son caught in airport conveyor belt

The one-year-old son of All Black Vaea Fifita was rushed to hospital after being injured by an airport conveyor belt, the player confirmed Friday on the eve of the first Test against France.

The toddler was somehow carried into Auckland Airport's baggage handling area on Thursday as the family checked-in.

Staff at the airport were reviewing video footage to find out how the accident happened.

"He had an operation on his arm and is doing okay," Fifita said. "My partner and I would like to thank airport, emergency services and hospital staff for all their support."