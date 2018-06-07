Rugby

Rassie Erasmus announces the Springbok squad to play England at Ellis Park

By Liam Del Carme - 07 June 2018 - 12:09
Springboks Head Coach Rassie Erasmus during the South African national mens rugby team media briefing at Livorno Room, Tsogo Sun Montecasino on June 04, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Springboks Head Coach Rassie Erasmus during the South African national mens rugby team media briefing at Livorno Room, Tsogo Sun Montecasino on June 04, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Masi Losi

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday announced his team to play England in the first Test at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Props Trevor Nyakane and Wilco Louw have been bracketed at tighthead‚ while wings S’Busiso Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ as well as lock RG Snyman are set to debut.

The team is:

Willie le Roux; S’Busiso Nkosi‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Handre Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert‚ RG Snyman; Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira.

Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe; Ivan van Zyl‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Warrick Gelant.

More to follow......

 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X