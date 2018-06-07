Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday announced his team to play England in the first Test at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Props Trevor Nyakane and Wilco Louw have been bracketed at tighthead‚ while wings S’Busiso Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ as well as lock RG Snyman are set to debut.

The team is:

Willie le Roux; S’Busiso Nkosi‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Handre Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert‚ RG Snyman; Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira.

Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe; Ivan van Zyl‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Warrick Gelant.

More to follow......