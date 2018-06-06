Upbeat Faf ready to kick for Springboks

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk has made himself available to help fly-half Handrè Pollard with the kicking duties in the highly anticipated three-match test series against traditional rivals England this month.

De Klerk has surprisingly established himself as one of the reliable kickers for the Sale Sharks in the English Premiership and he is ready to help the Springboks whenever he is needed.

An experienced campaigner of 11 matches for the Boks, the former Lions player is expected to start at No 9 ahead of the uncapped trio of Ivan van Zyl, Cameron Wright and highly rated Embrose Papier.

"There was a lot of criticism to my kicking game but I have always felt that I am a good kicker of the ball," he said as the Boks continued their preparations ahead of Saturday's first test at Ellis Park.

"I have been in a few pressure situations where I had to kick for a win in England and I know that there is added pressure when playing for the national team.

"I will raise my hand whenever the team needs me to kick and I will definitely do it with no problem.

"I didn't kick a lot at the Lions but when I got to Sale, there was a lot of emphasis on that aspect.

"There is no pressure, we just want to turn the Springboks' name around ... and prove we can still play exciting rugby."