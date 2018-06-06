Transformation targets are set at 50 percent for next year’s World Cup and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to hover around that benchmark when he names his starting team for Saturday’s opening Test against England at Ellis Park.

Erasmus will name his team on Thursday and although he has an inflated group of 43 players‚ the splitting of his resources for last week’s Test against Wales means he has less room to manoeuvre than meets the eye.

The men who played in Washington‚ with the possible exception of Pieter-Steph du Toit who captained in the US capital‚ aren’t real contenders for a starting berth this weekend.

Du Toit will more likely start from the bench.

The starting line-up‚ however‚ should provide a snapshot of the talent Erasmus would like to take to next year’s World Cup.

Loose head Tendai Mtawarira‚ who will require some careful game time management until then‚ will start his 99th Test on Saturday.

He looks likely to be partnered by hooker Bongi Mbonambi and tighthead Trevor Nyakane.

Injury has limited Mbonambi’s activity this season‚ while Nyakane appears reinvigorated after being put through the wringer at the Bulls.

With Du Toit likely to start off the bench‚ the tireless Franco Mostert and the free running RG Snyman are set to start in the second row.

Captain Siya Kolisi‚ Jean-Luc du Preez and Duane Vermeulen appear dead certs as the loose trio.

The same applies to Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard as halfback‚ while the starting midfield combination may well be Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

The former has put a disappointing 2016 behind him‚ while the latter’s form has been energetically inspiring.

Jesse Kriel has also looked more incisive this season‚ but his exertions in Washington means he will probably start from the bench.

Aphiwe Dyantyi and Sibusiso Nkosi look set to join Willie le Roux in a dramatically reshaped back three.

The wings have made some telling contributions in Super Rugby‚ while Le Roux has produced such a sting in the tail at Wasps‚ he was perhaps unlucky not to crack a nomination for Premiership player of the year.

England meanwhile‚ are sweating on the availability of lock Joe Launchbury for Saturday’s Test.

The impactful Wasps captain‚ who missed Tuesday’s training‚ is struggling with a calf injury.

His second row partnership with Maro Itoje was set to be one of the more potent combinations in the England team but in his absence‚ as well as that of Courtney Lawes and Charlie Ewels who are not touring‚ England may be a little stretched.

Twenty-year-old Nick Isiekwe may join his Saracens teammate in the second row‚ while fresh Kiwi recruit‚ flank Brad Shields may be another option. Coach Eddie Jones however‚ is unlikely to compromise with bulk in his second row.

Possible Springbok starting XV – Willie le Roux; Sibusiso Nkosi‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Handre Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert‚ RG Snyman; Trevor Nyakane‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira.