Despite an air of anticipation for their return to the Springbok fold‚ it perhaps came as little surprise that hooker Bismarck du Plessis and utility back Frans Steyn were withdrawn from the Test series against England because of injury.

Both players who play for Montpellier were involved in last weekend’s Top 14 final defeat against Castres‚ and were thus not available for this weekend’s opening Test against England at Ellis Park.

They were supposed to play a part in the remainder of the series but SA Rugby on Wednesday‚ in a suspiciously brief statement that did not specify the nature of the injuries‚ said the pair were unavailable.

“Both players sustained the injuries while playing club rugby in France last weekend.

"Both went for further investigations and specialist opinions and it was decided to rather withdraw them from the Springbok squad for the Incoming Series against England‚” the statement read.

Du Plessis was supposed to be a welcome addition to the Bok group in the absence of in the injured Malcolm Marx.

The last time Du Plessis played for the Boks was in the third-place play-off at the 2015 World Cup against Argentina.

Steyn‚ who has had a colourful relationship with SA Rugby from the time he moved to France in 2009‚ last played Test rugby when he came on for nine minutes as Jesse Kriel’s replacement in last year’s Test against France at Ellis Park.

Their withdrawal means the Springbok group is now 41-strong.