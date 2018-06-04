The Blitzboks go into the final leg of the World Sevens Series with new faces and little hope of retaining their World Sevens Series title after failing to beat Fiji in London at the weekend.

The Islanders now have a seven-point lead at the top of the standings and will guarantee their fourth title in five years if they make the semi-finals in Paris.

South Africa put a up brave fight in London‚ losing the final 21-17 to Fiji with a depleted squad having lost Branco du Preez and Cecil Afrika on day one.

But it wasn’t enough as Fiji won their fifth tournament of the season and their fourth in a row.

The two SA stalwarts returned home and Dewald Human and Mfundo Ndhlovu have flown to Paris as replacements.

Human made his debut for the Blitzboks in Paris last year and captained the side to Hong Kong in March‚ where they won bronze.

Ndhlovu‚ who debuted in Hong Kong earlier this season‚ will join the squad as 13th player. Stedman Gans‚ who travelled to London as the official reserve‚ was promoted to the starting squad.

Afrika and Du Preez played in 61 tournaments respectively for the Blitzboks and are South Africa's leading points' scorers of all time.

Afrika has amassed 1430 points in 318 matches for his country and Du Preez has 1162 points in 305 matches.

Leading Blitzboks try-scorer‚ Seabelo Senatla‚ meanwhile said the team will come back stronger following their 21-17 defeat to Fiji in London.

Senatla made a return to the Blitzboks in London after doing Super Rugby duty and played off the bench as part of his re-integration.

He scored a memorable try against Samoa on the first day at Twickenham and added his 221th try for the team against England in the Cup semi-finals on Sunday‚ which took him to fourth on the all time scorers list.

“Sevens is all about scoring when you have opportunities and Fiji did that better than us‚” said Senatla.

“We will work on that and come back a stronger team in Paris. We would like to get another shot at them and turn the tables. “My return to the squad was good; the coach managed me well.

"It was the right thing to start with Shakes (Siviwe Soyizwapi)‚ as he is playing well this season and I was happy to play off the bench.

"Now the focus will be on Paris and to finish the World Series on a high.”

The pool draw for Paris sees series leaders Fiji in a tough group with third placed New Zealand‚ Kenya and Samoa in Pool A.

South Africa have been drawn to play Canada‚ Russia and Scotland in Pool B.

Pool C sees Ireland fresh from their surprise bronze medal triumph in London take on Australia‚ Wales and Spain. In Pool D hosts France are drawn with England‚ Argentina and USA.