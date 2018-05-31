Traveling to Washington is no second prize for the longest serving Springbok in Rassie Erasmus’s squad.

In fact‚ Chiliboy Ralepelle has reason to feel liberated after scoring a trip to the land of the free.

Bok coach Erasmus’s more experienced campaigners are staying at home in preparation for England‚ while Ralepelle who made his debut back in 2006‚ is part of a group featuring 13 debutants in the match 23‚ tasked to take on Wales in DC.

That the enduring hooker has played just 23 Tests‚ of which only two were starts‚ partly explains his eagerness to get stuck in on Saturday.

“It is a wonderful opportunity‚" Ralepelle said.

"It is one that I’ve been waiting for‚ for the last two years.

"It is definitely something that I’ll take with both hands.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge and the excitement that lies ahead.”

He’s had to operate in the shadows for the longest time. With injury ruling out Malcolm Marx‚ however‚ the hooking berth suddenly appeared a little more attainable.

“In South Africa we are blessed and privileged to have great players all around in every position‚" he said.

"Hooker has also been a position that has been highly competitive.

"For me to be part of that special few is a privilege.

"It keeps you on your toes because you are never in a comfort zone.”

Judging his form is difficult.

Akker van der Merwe and Franco Marais have often featured ahead of him at the Sharks.

“I’m happy but you can never be satisfied. In this team your best isn’t good enough‚ you always have to try and bring something extra.

"Extra mojo‚ or whatever it is. It’s about the team and the greater goal‚ the 2019 World Cup‚” said Ralepelle‚ who last played for the Boks against Italy in Padua last year.

Although Wales are yet to beat the Boks outside Cardiff‚ he doesn’t take this Saturday’s challenge lightly. Wales have won three of their last four Tests against the Boks.

“I guess it is a great challenge for us because it is the first game of the season. It is a game in which we really want to stamp our mark.

"You are playing against a Wales side that is a very good side. They will be as up for this game as we will be.”

Ralepelle describes the 2019 World Cup as a long term goal but he has been around long enough to throw in a word of caution.

“You have to go about it week by week. Don’t get ahead of yourself.”