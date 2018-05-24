Bulls captain and inside centre Burger Odendaal has recovered from a rib injury and returns to the starting line-up to lead the side in their must-win Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

Odendaal missed last weekend's 54-24 loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires and will reclaim the armband from Handre Pollard at flyhalf with Manie Libbok returning to the bench in the place of JT Jackson.

“We know that our effort last weekend was not good enough‚ it was a setback in our efforts and ambitions for the season‚" said Mitchell‚ who berated his players after the loss to the Jaguares.

"We do get another opportunity a week later and we are playing at home‚ so we have a great chance to redeem ourselves in front of our home support.”

After the Jaguares’ loss‚ the straight-talking Mitchell said they did not learn any lessons from that match and urged his players to get back to winnings ways against the Brumbies if they are to stand any chance of making it to the play-offs.

Odendaal admitted that the Brumbies all-round game could prove a handful and hopes that the familiarity of home conditions will give them an advantage.

“They are certainly a well-balanced side and we need to be sharp in execution and finishing off if we want to secure a win.

"The guys are keen to embrace this opportunity though‚ especially at home in front of our supporters‚” he said.

In the other changes to the team from last weekend‚ Nic de Jager comes into the starting line-up at flank where he takes over from Thembelani Bholi who moves to the bench.

Jaco Visagie swops with Adriaan Strauss at hooker.

When he cross the line for the 156th time‚ former Springboks captain Strauss will extend his South African appearance record in Super Rugby.

Mitchell has introduced two new faces to the bench in the form of Ruben van Heerden‚ who will be backing up at lock‚ and there is also the possibility of a Super Rugby debut for Matthys Basson who has come in for Frans van Wyk at prop.

Bulls 15. Warrick Gelant‚ 14. Travis Odendaal‚ 13. Jesse Kriel‚ 12. Burger Odendaal‚ 11. Johnny Kotze‚ 10. Handre Pollard‚ 9. Ivan van Zyl‚ 8. Marco van Staden‚ 7. Nic de Jager‚ 6. Roelof Smit‚ 5. RG Snyman‚ 4. Jason Jenkins‚ 3. Conraad van Vuuren‚ 2. Jaco Visagie‚ 1. Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16. Adriaan Strauss‚ 17. Mox Mxoli‚ 18. Matthys Basson‚ 19. Ruben van Heerden‚ 20. Thembelani Bholi‚ 21. Andre Warner‚ 22. Manie Libbok‚ 23. Divan Rossouw