Willie le Roux has provided quite a sting in the tail at Wasps‚ while Warrick Gelant has mesmerised with his galloping runs at the Bulls.

It has added to a Springbok fullback debate that has been far from illuminating‚ especially with incumbent Andries Coetzee routinely venturing up blind alleys this season.

Some might suggest it has served to blur the lines for incoming Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus but clarity will arrive soon enough when he names his first squad on Saturday evening.

Coetzee played in all 13 Tests last year but he increasingly lacked conviction as the season progressed.

His performance against Wales in the last Test of the year would almost certainly have carried severe consequences had the Boks had an engagement the following week.

This season some of Coetzee’s performances have mirrored that of the Lions who have had almost as many downs as they’ve had ups.

But how does the 28-year-old rate his season?

“You can always improve‚" Andries Coetzee said.

"You can’t just be satisfied. We’ll see on Saturday who will be in Rassie’s plans.

“I just focus on my game and making the guys shine around me. I serve the team. That is my main focus. My focus at the moment is Super Rugby.”

Not that Coetzee is devoid of redeeming factors.

Former Bok coach Allister Coetzee seemed charmed by his booming left boot‚ which partly explains why he played in all of last year’s Tests.

Whether Erasmus will similarly obsess about variety in the Bok kicking game remains to be seen‚ but he did have a particular affinity for the range and accuracy of Willem de Waal’s left foot in his time at the Cheetahs and the Stormers.

“Whatever happens after that we’ll see‚” said Andries Coetzee about the team announcement.

“I believe our respective paths have been determined. You just have to continue working hard‚ so that when you get that chance it will be a big honour‚” said Coetzee.

Some may point to a change in the Lions’ coaching staff and the constant tinkering to the team by coach Swys de Bruin as mitigating factors to Coetzee’s underwhelming form.

There is nothing debilitating about that‚ however‚ the player argues.

“It is not difficult‚” he said about adapting to the chopping and changing at the Lions.

“Luckily we are a big group that has come a long way.

"I know Rohan (Janse van Rensburg‚ Harold (Vorster) and Lionel (Mapoe). I know how they play.

"Aphiwe (Dyantyi) I’m getting used to now. Obviously some guys run different lines and do different things. Luckily‚ we have been together for a long time and I know each guy’s strengths and weaknesses‚” said Coetzee.

As one of a few regular starters in the Lions’ line-up Coetzee is perhaps ideally placed to run the rule over the changes that have occurred since Johan Ackermann departed the scene last season.

“The guys have adapted well. Very little has changed. The guys are positive.

"The group stayed together and the vibe at this union is still great. Nothing has really changed. Maybe Swys stresses a little bit now and then but that is the head coach’s job. For the rest‚ everything is the same.”