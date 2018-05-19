Sharks bite the Chiefs in Durban to boost playoff hopes

The Sharks are proving to have serious appetite for some Kiwi flesh.

Already this Super Rugby season, they have claimed the huge scalps of Highlanders and the Blues and they were horribly unlucky to lose by one point to the Hurricanes.

On a sunny Durban Saturday afternoon, they overcame a sluggish start to ultimately put away stubborn Chiefs through three tries from Robert du Preez, Lwazi Mvovo and Cameron Wright to continue their dominance of the New Zealand teams.

After all, the home side were hotly tipped to win this match as Chiefs coach Colin Cooper was denied the services of his All Blacks players who were forced to fly home to attend a national camp and by spate of injuries.

Cooper had to field a weakened team without a total of 20 players from the contracted squad of 38 even though at some stages they did not show that they were thin on personnel as they gave a good account of themselves.

The Sharks have revived their faint chances of making it to the play-offs but it does not get any easier as their next match is against the hugely improved Jaguares at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires.

The opening minutes of this game were about Robert du Preez as he put the home side on the score sheet with a penalty that was soon followed up with the opening try that he converted himself to give the Sharks an early 10-0 lead.

It did not take too long before the Chiefs forced themselves into the game and they did that through a try of Tyler Ardon from an attacking line-out with Marty Mckenzie finding the middle of the poles from the resultant conversion.

The Sharks responded quickly with impressive Curwin Bosch running into the Chiefs 22 area but he was stopped by Shaun Stevenson agonizingly close to the try line as he tried to offload to oncoming Lwazi Mvovo

The Sharks were made to pay for their earlier let off as Chiefs leveled matters just after the half hour mark through the penalty of Mckenzie and they went to the break tied on 10-10.

Sharks increased their lead two minutes after restart with Mvovo touching down after a good interchanging play inside the Chiefs danger area but Robert du Preez failed to convert from an awkward position as their lead stood at five points.

Chiefs took the lead for the first time in the match as they capitalised on the mistake of Andre Eesterhuizen who passed visiting captain Charlie Ngatai to run and cross the line and allowed Mckenzie to convert.

The tempo of the match increased and Sharks retook the lead a few minutes later through a penalty by Robert du Preez and they pulled away further with a well-taken try by Cameron Wright that was converted by Robert du Preez.

Robert du Preez scored his third penalty of the day before Solomon Alaimalo scored a try after the hooter had sounded that was converted by Mckenzie but it proved to be too little too late.