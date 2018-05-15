The Stormers will not dwell on the sub-standard refereeing performance by New Zealander Mike Fraser last weekend during their 15-9 home loss to the Chiefs‚ preferring to focus their attention on their fading Super Rugby play-off ambitions.

The Cape side meet the Sunwolves in Hong Kong – the first time Super Rugby will be played in the Chinese city-state – and need a full five points to stay in the post season race.

But the Sunwolves are riding high after claiming their first win of the season – an emphatic 63-24 victory over the Reds in Tokyo last weekend.

That is a shot in the arm for the Japanese franchise‚ even though Hong Kong will be like an away game for them.

Stormers assistant coach Paul Treu‚ is one of the few squad members who have been to Hong Kong thanks to his years as Blitzboks’ head coach‚ and knows that the conditions will be draining.

He says that there won’t be anything but full focus from the Stormers this weekend‚ preferring not to stew on Fraser’s mistakes last weekend‚ which prompted director of rugby Gert Smal to write to Sanzaar.

Smal listed his complaints with accompanying video clips‚ which is not an unusual step.

“We travelled smoothly and things went according to plan logistically. Hong Kong is an eye opener for the guys with its humidity and the heat‚” Treu said.

“There are so many factors you have to consider when you lose games‚ but moaning about the referee is the last thing that we want to get involved in.

“Our execution and mistakes also let us down and we gave it away in the last 20 minutes against the Chiefs‚ so we are focusing on ourselves and improving what we can.

“It was one of best defensive efforts of the season and getting feedback from the players‚ they said it felt like a Test.

“Hopefully we can continue with that effort this weekend.”

Treu warned that the Sunwolves would be a different side now that they had a win behind them.

“The Sunwolves have been playing well all season and they have been unlucky at times. Their confidence will be up after last week and because they have nothing to lose‚” he said

“We still have everything to play for. We are expecting a hard‚ physical and intense game and expect to see lots of rugby played out there. We will have to be smart in how we will approach the game.

“We pride ourselves on playing an exciting brand and the fact that we didn’t score last week was disappointing.

“We were exploited with attacking kicks in behind us‚ and it’s something we will have to watch because the Sunwolves are quite smart and will have learnt from that.”