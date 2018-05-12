The Lions coughed up an inevitable third consecutive Super Rugby tour defeat when they were felled 39-27 by the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

With the Lions losing‚ South Africa’s round-robin involvement from an Australasian touring perspective came to an end on a sour note.

All four South African teams only have two wins in Australia and New New Zealand to show for their efforts.

While Australia’s losing streak against New Zealand teams is much talked about‚ South Africa’s poor touring record this season has gone under the radar.

This was a game the Lions could have targeted after travelling from South Africa but winning in New Zealand is proving to be a hard task.

The Highlanders held a 19-15 half-time lead owed to a blistering 15-minute opening spell by Aaron Mauger’s side.

They took a 14-0 lead through converted tries from Lima Sopoaga and Liam Coltman while the Lions went through the defensive motions.

The SA side missed 10 tackles in the first 20 minutes and didn’t look like a team that wanted to compete for a full 80.

This was a bruised Highlanders side that was there for the taking after losing to the Sharks the week before‚ and who also had to travel back across the Indian Ocean.