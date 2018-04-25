Rugby

No panic selections by embattled Stormers coach Robbie Fleck

By Craig Ray - 25 April 2018 - 18:56
Stormers coach Robbie Fleck.
Stormers coach Robbie Fleck.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck hasn't hit the panic button despite a run of six losses in nine matches‚ including three in a row‚ by making just two changes to the team that lost to the Sharks last weekend.

Wing JJ Engelbrecht and flank Kobus van Dyk are the only changes to the starting XV for Friday’s encounter against the Melbourne Rebels at Newlands.

There are also two changes to the bench with flank Cobus Wiese and wing Seabelo Senatla returning after injury.

Lock Jan de Klerk drops out of the squad with Pieter-Steph du Toit moving from flank back to the second row with Wiese to cover lock from the bench.

Engelbrecht takes over from Raymond Rhule who had started the previous nine matches. He is given a break after struggling during last week’s 24-17 loss against the Sharks.

No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe retains his place in the starting lineup‚ meaning another week among the reserves for Bok looseforward Nizaam Carr.

Stormers:

15 Dillyn Leyds‚ 14 Craig Barry‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 JJ Engelbrecht‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Dewaldt Duvenage‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Kobus van Dyk‚ 6 Siya Kolisi (captain)‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Chris van Zyl‚ 3 Wilco Louw‚ 2 Ramone Samuels‚ 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements:

16 Scarra Ntubeni‚ 17 JC Janse van Rensburg‚ 18 Carlu Sadie‚ 19 Cobus Wiese‚ 20 Nizaam Carr‚ 21 Paul de Wet‚ 22 SP Marais‚ 23 Seabelo Senatla.

READ MORE:

Habana announces his retirement from rugby

Former South Africa and Toulon winger Bryan Habana has announced his retirement from rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

De Bruin plans to limit changes to his team for Super Rugby clash against the Reds

He has a rotation policy but Lions coach Swys de Bruin will limit changes to his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Reds in Brisbane.
Sport
1 day ago

Bon voyage Bryan Habana and thank you for the memories

Bryan Habana had the speed and skill to evade trouble and wreak havoc on a rugby field‚ but ultimately he couldn’t outpace age and injuries‚ which ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls complain about the Rebels to Super Rugby's controlling body Sanzar

The Bulls have lodged complaint with Super Rugby's controlling body Sanzar about what they perceive as deliberate delaying tactics and faking of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X