Urayasu City‚ Omeazaki City‚ Ichinomiya City and Kobe City will become familiar names to South Africans in the coming months‚ as they are host venues for the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2019.

World Rugby announced the venues for the participating teams on Friday and Bok coach Rassie Erasmus declared himself happy.

“We carried out an extensive venue and facilities inspection earlier this year at the proposed team camp venues and we are very pleased and satisfied that all our team training and accommodation requirements will be met‚” Erasmus said.

“All these facilities are world-class and will ensure an excellent environment for the Springboks to prepare for all of their matches.”

Every Rugby World Cup 2019 team camp will consist of an outdoor and indoor training venue‚ a swimming pool‚ gym and accommodation and will be utilised by the teams during and in the run-up to the tournament‚ which starts on September 20‚ 2019.

Camps comprise out-of-city options and match city options (all match city options are no more than 45 minutes away from the match venue).

Erasmus also praised the enthusiasm of the city authorities for their engagement and assistance so far.