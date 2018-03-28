The Springboks will again have to deal with French official Romain Poite in a crucial match after he was named as the referee for June’s second test against England.

The three-match series‚ which starts on June 9 at Ellis Park‚ is the most anticipated in this country in many years.

Poite‚ who has had his run-ins with the Boks‚ will handle the second test in Bloemfontein where the series could be won and lost.

The 42-year-old Frenchman infamously yellow-carded Bok hooker Bismarck du Plessis against the All Blacks in Auckland in 2013 for what was a legal tackle on flyhalf Dan Carter.

That mistake‚ which occurred in the first half‚ had serious ramifications as Du Plessis was given a second yellow card‚ which meant an automatic red card. In all the Bok hooker was erroneously off the field for 50 minutes.

Poite’s errors caused a huge outcry at the time and World Rugby‚ the game’s governing body issued a statement confirming the error. It was little consolation for the Boks as they lost 29-15.

Although Poite has become something of a pantomime villain in SA due to that game‚ he has not had any major controversies before or since with the Boks. Overall he has refereed the Boks in nine Tests and they have won five and lost four.

New Zealand Ben O’Keefe will have the whistle for the first test at Ellis Park. He has also had his run-ins with the Boks‚ most recently in Bloemfontein in 2017 when SA and Australia drew 27-27.

On that occasion O’Keefe failed to issue a card against Wallaby fullback Israel Folau‚ who pulled Bok wing Dillyn Leyds by the hair. In three tests under O’Keefe the Boks have won one‚ lost one and drawn one.

Former Chiefs flyhalf Glen Jackson will handle the third test at Newlands. Jackson is increasingly seen as the world’s leading referee. He has stood in six Boks matches of which they have won five and lost one.

England’s Matthew Carley will handle the Springboks’ one-off Test against Wales in Washington DC on June 2.

Meanwhile‚ two South African referees will also be on international duty during the June internationals.

Marius van der Westhuizen is set to take charge of the first test between Australia and Ireland on June 9 in Brisbane‚ while experienced compatriot Jaco Peyer has been appointed to referee the clash between Argentina and Wales on June 16.

South African Marius Jonker will perform television match official duties during three matches in Argentina when the Pumas face Wales (twice) and Scotland on consecutive Saturdays.