Lions coach Swys de Bruin continues to liberally apply his rotation policy as his team seeks to break their duck in Buenos Aires this weekend.

De Bruin has made a raft of changes to his side to play the Jaguares with amendments at wing‚ centre‚ scrumhalf‚ the backrow‚ lock‚ as well as the front row.

As expected Robbie Coetzee starts at hooker as Malcolm Marx will be deployed off the bench in a reshaped front row that also sees the restoration of Ruan Dreyer at tight head.

Franco Mostert returns to the second row‚ but the coach is not compromising on bulk in the backrow.

Part-time lock Robert Kruger is the starting blindside flank‚ while the barrel chested Cyle Brink will occupy the No 6 jumper.

“He has been training really well and he did well when he last came on‚” explained De Bruin on the subject of Kruger’s elevation.

De Bruin’s choice of flanks are clearly aimed at bashing the Jaguares upfront while absorbing anything the combative hosts throw at the Lions.

Interestingly‚ he has opted to deploy Kwagga Smith at No8.

Should the Lions pack be in the ascendancy Smith could strike some telling blows.

“Kwagga will move to eight‚ we trained a lot like that‚ we played in the Currie Cup like that.

"He’ll be used to that with Cyle (Brink) at six and him at eight‚” said De Bruin.

With regular scrumhalf Ross Cronje injured Marco Jansen van Vuren cracks the nod as a starter‚ Rohan Janse van Rensburg fills the No12 jersey‚ while Sylvian Mahuza returns to the right wing.

The Lions team to play the Jaguares - Andries Coetzee; Sylvian Mahuza‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Elton Jantjies‚ Marco Jansen van Vuren; Kwagga Smith‚ Robert Kruger‚ Cyle Brink; Franco Mostert‚ Marvin Orie; Ruan Dreyer‚ Robbie Coetzee‚ Jacques van Rooyen.

Substitutes: Malcolm Marx‚ Dylan Smith‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Lourens Erasmus‚ Len Massyn; Dillon Smit‚ Howard Mnisi‚ Shaun Reynolds.