Stormers bounce back against Blues

Cape Town – The Stormers ended a three-match losing streak while fielding a patchwork team by beating the Blues 37-20 at Newlands to put their season back on track after near derailment in the past month.

Considering the adverse factors the Stormers faced going into this match, it was a near flawless first half that set up victory for the home team.

A flu bug had felled nearly half the squad for most of the week, which came on the back of a three-week winless tour and jet lag after returning from New Zealand.

The Stormers didn’t have a single training session with a full compliment of players prior to this encounter.

They were always going to battle in the second half, compounded by a callow bench, but they hung on.

The Stormers scored four tries with flyhalf Damian Willemse giving another strong display and contributing 14 points from four conversions and two penalties.

Centre Damian de Allende, one of the men who spent most of the week in bed, had a powerful match both attack and defence.

Opposing Sonny Bill Williams and Rieko Ioane was always going to be a challenge but he and EW Viljoen, who scored twice, were the dominant combination for the most part.

The Stormers’ defensive line speed shut down most Blues attacks and led to unusual handling errors from the visitors and the Stormers’ midfield was key to that dominance.

Flank Pieter-Steph du Toit gave his best performance of the season with an indefatigable outing that underlined how good he can be.

His pace down the touchline to set up a try for Raymond Rhule highlighted his pace and skill.

And the way he bulldozed three Blues defenders out the way to create space for scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage’s late first-half try demonstrated his power.

Siya Kolisi and Nizaam Carr offered great support again while props Steven Kitshoff and Wilco Louw were effective in taking the ball up the guts.

Coach Robbie Fleck was also forced to reshuffle his bench as prop Carlu Sadie, flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe and scrumhalf Justin Phillips were not healthy enough to play. Their places went to Neethling Fouche, Jaco Coetzee and Albertus de Wet respectively.

Given the bench situation it was vital the Stormers made a good start with their run-on team and they couldn’t have done more.

After nine phases from the start, Viljoen finished off a fine team try to set the Stormers on their way within 90 seconds of kick-off.

But after halftime the momentum of the match shifted to the Blues as the Stormers tired. The visitors scored three tries.

The Ioane brothers were predictably involved with No eight Akira scoring off the back of a scrum and providing the last pass for Rieko to score with 15 minutes to go. But despite a fading Stormers, the lead was too wide to bridge and there would be no miraculous escape for the Blues for a second week running.

Scorers:

Stormers – Tries: EW Viljoen (2), Raymond Rhule, Dewaldt Duvenage. Conversions: Damian Willemse (4). Penalties: Willemse (2).

Blues – Tries: Akira Ioane, Michael Collins, Rieko Ioane. Conversion: Stephen Perofeta. Penalty: Bryn Gatland.