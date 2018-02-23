Bulls coach John Mitchell will unleash highly promising flanker Thembelani Bholi in their first Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year old Bholi‚ who did not make the initial Bulls Super Rugby squad last month‚ was the shock inclusion in the starting lineup for the Hurricanes match after he impressed Mitchell with his good work ethic in the latter stages of their preseason campaign.

The lively Bholi‚ who played for the Kings and Pumas before arriving in Pretoria‚ could be a wildcard for the Bulls and Mitchell said the platform has been laid for him to show what he can do at this level of the game.

“He is enjoyed by his peers‚ he is very quiet in the way that he goes about his business and he has eliminated some of the errors during trial games‚” Mitchell said.

“When he first started preseason‚ he wasn’t aligned to how we do things so it took him a while and naturally for guys who come to a big club it can be nerve-wracking.