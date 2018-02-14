Rugby will return to the airways of SABC Radio after television pay channel SuperSport waived broadcast right fees for Super Rugby.

SABC Radio had announced to staffers that they would no longer carry radio commentary for Super Rugby and the Currie Cup almost two weeks ago.

Budget constraints they later argued were the main reason for their revised strategy.

SA Rugby‚ however‚ engaged broadcast rights holder SuperSport to cut the deeply ailing‚ perennially impoverished public broadcaster some slack.

“On behalf of all our rugby followers and SA Rugby‚ I’d like to thank SuperSport for this significant gesture‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“They have worked with us and the SABC to find a solution to keep rugby on the radio airwaves and the waiving of the rights fee to which they are entitled is a significant step in that process.

“The fear that rugby commentary might no longer be a feature of our listening experience is a very real and a very worrying.

“I trust that the SABC will now be able to reassure listeners that rugby commentary on Super Rugby‚ Currie Cup and Springbok Test matches will be a feature of their 2018 schedules‚” said Alexander.

“Frankly‚ it wasn’t a difficult discussion‚” said Gideon Khobane‚ chief executive of SuperSport.

“We know and understand the realities of South Africa. Once Mr Alexander asked‚ we were happy to come to an arrangement.”