Malcolm Marx the top Lion of 2017

In a portent of what may transpire at the SA Rugby Player of the Year Awards‚ Malcolm Marx on Saturday walked off with top honours at the Lions Rugby Company and Golden Lions Rugby Union 2017 prizegiving.

The hooker bagged four awards‚ the Super Rugby Player of the Year‚ Supporters' Player of the Year‚ Players’ Player of the Year and Most valued Player of the Year.

Marx delivered on his rich promise last year delivering stellar performances for the Lions in Super Rugby. His high energy game in which he breaks tackles in attack‚ and stunts attackers in defence were well established traits‚ but it was his ability to exact turnovers at the breakdown that impressed most.

Marx is a leading contender to get the nod as SA Rugby Player of the Year having earned three nominations.

He is also a nominee in the Super Rugby and Young Player of the Year categories.

The Lions named Kwagga Smith as their Currie Cup Player of the Year. Smith was unable to collect his award at Ellis Park as he is on Sevens duty with the Blitzboks in Hamilton.

The full list of prize winners are -

Currie Cup Forward Player of the Year Award: Marvin Orie

Currie Cup Backline Player of the Year: Ashlon Davids

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Kwagga Smith

Super Rugby Forward Player of the Year: Franco Mostert

Super Rugby Backline Player of the Year: Ross Cronje

Super Rugby Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Supporters Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Players’ Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Most Valued Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Golden Lions Women’s Referee of the Year: Ashleigh Murray

Golden Lions Woman’s Backline Player of the Year: Kimico Manual

U19 Forward Player of the Year: PJ Botha

U19 Backline Player of the Year: Jack Hart

U19 Player of the Year: Dian Schoonees

U21 Backline Player of the Year: Eddie Fouche

U21 Forward Player of the Year / Player of the Year: Jo-Hanko (Pikkie) de Villiers