Rugby

Blitzboks handed comfortable draw at Commonwealth Games

By Craig Ray - 01 February 2018 - 14:23
Blitzboks players during a training session.
Blitzboks players during a training session.
Image: Gallo Images

The Blitzboks have been handed a comfortable draw for April’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The defending champions‚ drawn in Pool A‚ will take on rising sevens stars Scotland‚ Papua New Guinea and Malaysia‚ which is about as a kind a group as it can be in the high pressure event.

“It’s never going to be easy defending the title at the Commonwealth Games‚” head coach Neil Powell said.

“This season’s World Series has shown already that there is more depth‚ with three different winners in three tournaments.

“Every side is capable of winning a tournament because everyone is improving. Games these day’s are extremely competitive.”

In the women’s event‚ South Africa has a tough draw in Pool A alongside New Zealand‚ Canada and Kenya.

Men’s pools for 2018 Commonwealth Games:

Pool A

South Africa‚ Scotland‚ Papua New Guinea‚ Malaysia

Pool B

England‚ Australia‚ Samoa‚ Jamaica

Pool C

New Zealand‚ Canada‚ Kenya‚ Zambia

Pool D Fiji‚ Wales‚ Uganda‚ Sri Lanka

Women’s pools for 2018 Commonwealth Games:

Pool A

South Africa‚ New Zealand‚ Canada‚ Kenya

Pool B

Australia‚ Fiji‚ England‚ Wales

SA women’s team:

Nadine Roos‚ Eloise Webb‚ Unathi Mali‚ Rights Mkhari‚ Zintle Mpupha‚ Veroeshka Grain‚ Zenay Jordaan‚ Marithy Pienaar‚ Mathrin Simmers‚ Christelene Steinhobel‚ Chane Stadler‚ Zinthle Ndawonde.

READ MORE:

Blitzboks suffer double blow

The Blitzboks suffered two major blows after captain Philip Snyman and star back Ruhan Nel were ruled out of the fourth leg of the World Sevens ...
Sport
2 days ago

Australia thrash Blitzboks but SA top of standings

After putting their opponents to the sword in five matches leading up to the Sydney Sevens final on Sunday‚ the Blitzboks were beheaded by a rampant ...
Sport
3 days ago

Blitzboks well acclimatised for Sydney

The Blitzboks changed their usual travelling routine by arriving earlier than usual in Australia to prepare for the Sydney leg of the HSBC World ...
Sport
7 days ago

Senatla and Kwagga confident of good Blitzboks send off

The Blitzboks go into the defence of their Sydney World Series title in confident mood despite sitting second on the 2017/18 standings.
Sport
8 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X