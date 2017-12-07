Rugby

Ruan Ackermann continues to impress in England

By Craig Ray - 07 December 2017 - 11:00
South Africa's Gloucester loose-forward Ruan Ackermann has been named as England’s Aviva Premiership Player of the Month for November 2017.
South Africa's Gloucester loose-forward Ruan Ackermann has been named as England’s Aviva Premiership Player of the Month for November 2017.
Image: Gloucester Rugby via Twitter

Former Lions looseforward Ruan Ackermann has been named as England’s Aviva Premiership Player of the Month for November.

Playing for Gloucester‚ which is coached by Ruan’s father Johan‚ Ackermann will certainly be on England coach Eddie Jones’ radar as a possible national player by 2020.

Ackermann‚ 21‚ is uncapped by the Springboks and never played for the Junior Springboks – SA’s designated second team – which clears his path to play Test rugby for another nation.

Gloucester are currently fourth in the standings‚ due in no small part to Ackermann’s bruising play.

Rugby World Cup 2003 winner Will Greenwood is in the perfect position to assess Ackermann’s qualities having coached him while he played for the Barbarians against the All Blacks.

“Every team needs a Ruan‚” said Greenwood.

“The guy is a total team player‚ with an immense work ethic. 

“I found Ruan epically fit‚ a player who is in unbelievable shape. He is so dynamic‚ tough physically and mentally.”

Ackermann said last month he would consider playing for England if the opportunity arose.

"I'm still young so I can always go back (to South Africa)‚" Ackermann told KweseESPN when asked about his international future.

“But I can give myself a fair shot here and you never know‚ hopefully it goes well and you can create yourself an option of playing for England as well.

“If it doesn't come and the England door opens up‚ I mean‚ I'm still young and England is a proud nation‚ so why not?”

Greenwood believes Ackermann has made a massive impact at Gloucester Rugby‚ adding: “The reality is every successful team needs a Ruan‚ the total team player‚ who has immense work ethic‚ awareness of space and he will always make the important tackles.”

A panel of experts judged Ackermann as the player who made the biggest impact in the League over the month.

He was involved in a four-way battle for the gong‚ eventually beating Worcester Warriors pair Josh Adams and Francois Hougaard and Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs to the title.

mann said last month he would consider playing for England if the opportunity arose.

"I'm still young so I can always go back (to South Africa)‚" Ackermann told KweseESPN when asked about his international future.

“But I can give myself a fair shot here and you never know‚ hopefully it goes well and you can create yourself an option of playing for England as well.

“If it doesn't come and the England door opens up‚ I mean‚ I'm still young and England is a proud nation‚ so why not?”

Greenwood believes Ackermann has made a massive impact at Gloucester Rugby‚ adding: “The reality is every successful team needs a Ruan‚ the total team player‚ who has immense work ethic‚ awareness of space and he will always make the important tackles.”

A panel of experts judged Ackermann as the player who made the biggest impact in the League over the month.

He was involved in a four-way battle for the gong‚ eventually beating Worcester Warriors pair Josh Adams and Francois Hougaard and Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs to the title.

READ MORE:

Cape Town to re-tender to host World Series Sevens

The last thing that SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux wants to do is enter an evaluation process to host a World Rugby event in South Africa after last ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Top Marx for Malcom after earning three nominations

Hooker Malcolm Marx’s form at Test level this year has been one of the few highlights for the Springboks and he was duly recognised with a nomination ...
Sport
3 days ago

Boks to face England twice at altitude

SA Rugby have scheduled two of next year’s Springboks’ June Tests against England at altitude in an effort to give the home team every chance of ...
Sport
5 days ago

New Zealand rugby sweeps world awards

It hasn’t been a vintage year by the All Blacks’ lofty standards but they‚ and New Zealand rugby‚ swept the World Rugby awards in Monte Carlo on ...
Sport
10 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
Murder vs Suicide: Here’s Jason Rohde’s side of the story
X