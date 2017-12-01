Rugby

Blitzboks make winning start in Dubai

By Craig Ray - 01 December 2017 - 11:59
Blitzboks players going their paces. File photo
Blitzboks players going their paces. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

The Blitzboks made a sluggish start to the defence of their HSBC World Sevens Series title by beating Uganda 19-10 in their opening match in Dubai.

The Blitzboks were rusty in their Pool A clash against spirited opponents‚ with Uganda scoring two second-half tries to fire a warning shot across the SA bows.

Uganda and the Blitzboks had met on three previous occasions and the east Africans had never even scored a point against SA.

Solomon Okia made history when he burst away for Uganda’s first try against the Blitzboks early in the second half after Ruhan Nel and Philip Snyman scored first-half tries for the defending champions.

From the restart to Okia’s try‚ Blitzbok playmaker Cecil Afrika broke from deep to set up Tim Agaba for the team’s third try.

On the stroke of full time Philip Wokorach scored Uganda’s second to give them some momentum going into the ‘easier’ matches in Pool A against Kenya and Canada.

Kenya beat the Canadians 29-15 in their opening match.

READ MORE:

New Zealand rugby sweeps world awards

It hasn’t been a vintage year by the All Blacks’ lofty standards but they‚ and New Zealand rugby‚ swept the World Rugby awards in Monte Carlo on ...
Sport
5 days ago

OPINION: Losing 2023 Rugby World Cup is a blessing

South Africans should breathe a huge sigh of relief at the country's failure to get the hosting rights of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
News
15 days ago

Rugby Afrique president declines to reveal if they snubbed SA in the 2023 RWC voting

Rugby Afrique president Abdelaziz Bougja refused to confirm or deny whether the continental body went against South Africa in the vote to decide on ...
Sport
15 days ago

Coetzee in the autumn of his Springbok rein in Paris

This week 20 years ago the Springboks delivered a rare display of Champagne rugby as they thoroughly vanquished France who were saying au revoir to ...
Sport
15 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
Murder vs Suicide: Here’s Jason Rohde’s side of the story
X