Cricket

WATCH | Face to Face with Proteas and Titans fast bowler Lungi Ngidi

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE - 03 September 2021 - 09:31
Lungi Ngidi of the Momentum Multiply Titans during the Betway T20 Challenge match between Momentum Multiply Titans and Dafabet Warriors at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2021 in Durban, South Africa.
Lungi Ngidi of the Momentum Multiply Titans during the Betway T20 Challenge match between Momentum Multiply Titans and Dafabet Warriors at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2021 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Proteas and Titans fast bowler Lungi Ngidi this week spend time with SowetanLive to talk about his stance on the Black Lives Matter (#BLM) movement, discrimination in sport, the ongoing #SJNHearings and his meteoric rise.

In this wide ranging interview, Ngidi talks about: #BLM Mark Boucher #SJNHearings Proteas Culture Test Cricket and may more #PrimeSportsWithMahlatse @Mahlatse Mphahlele

The 25-year-old, who will soon be joining the Proteas in Sri Lanka for the T20 series in Colombo, explained that he spoke out on his support for the #BLM movement because it is a discussion that the country must have.

Ngidi, who regularly bowls at an impressive speed of 130 kph, also spoke about his desire to play regular Test cricket for the Proteas and how he is working towards becoming a top ranked bowler in this format.

Playing alongside fast bowlers like Kagiso “KG” Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Beuran Hendricks and spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, Ngidi said they have one of the best bowling attacks.

Ngidi has been part of one World Cup disappointing with the Proteas already in his short career but he hopes they will go all the way during the T20 World Cup in October and November in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy