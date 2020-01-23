Temba Bavuma returns to face England in the final Test

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has confirmed that middle order batsman Temba Bavuma will play in the fourth and final Test against England at the Wanderers on Friday.

Bavuma replaces Zubayr Hamza on the too order batting line up.

Bavuma missed the Boxing Day Test in Centurion with a hip injury but was controversially dropped for matches at Newlands and St George's Park and released to play first class cricket for the Lions.

"I can tell you that Temba is back in the side to replace Zubayr Hamza‚" said Du Plessis at his pre-match press conference on Thursday at the Wanderers.

While the Proteas were playing in Cape Town‚ he featured for the Lions and scored only nine runs.